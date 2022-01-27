Blazers Reportedly Get More Significant Injury News

Few teams in the NBA have dealt with more injuries than the Portland Trail Blazers so far this season.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t getting any better for a team fighting to keep is playoff hopes alive. On Thursday afternoon, the team learned that one player will be done for the rest of the season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Nassir Little suffered a labrum tear in his left shoulder. He’ll be forced to miss the rest of the season as the result of his injury.

“Significant injuries continue to pummel the Blazers: The left shoulder labral tear for forward Nassir Little is likely to sideline him for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN,” Woj said on Twitter.

It’s just the latest in a long line of injuries for the Trail Blazers this season. Just a few days ago, the team lost center Cody Zeller – who underwent knee surgery Tuesday to repair a right patellar avulsion fracture.

The team announced he would be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks. Portland also lost CJ McCollum for an extended period of time due to a collapsed lung.

The biggest hit to the team, though, came with an injury to star point guard Damian Lillard. He hasn’t played since a New Year’s Eve game against the Los Angeles Lakers.