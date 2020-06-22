Blazers SF Trevor Ariza Reportedly Opting Out Of NBA Restart

The Spun

A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets.PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The NBA is just over a month away from the 2019-20 season resumption. Most players are excited to be returning to the court. But Blazers SF Trevor Ariza won’t be joining his team in Orlando.

Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Ariza is “opting out” of the NBA’s season resumption. The veteran SF is choosing to spend time with his 12-year-old son over playing basketball.

Ariza is reportedly involved in a custody case over his 12-year-old son. The 12-year-old’s mother granted Ariza a one-month visitation period, and the month just happens to be during the NBA’s quarantining in Orlando. Ariza is opting to spend the month with his son rather than play out the rest of the season.

There’s no doubt this is a massive loss for the Blazers – a team many believe could make some noise in the NBA Playoffs. But it’s awesome to see Ariza choosing his parental responsibilities over his basketball career.

Without Ariza, the Blazers will have to rely even more on stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. They’ll especially have to step it up on the defensive end as Ariza’s one of the better veteran wing defenders in the league.

The Blazers are currently 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings.

We’ll see if Portland can adjust without Ariza in the lineup come July 31st.

