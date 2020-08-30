Carmelo Anthony Made His Future NBA Plans Extremely Clear

Carmelo Anthony had a resurgence in Portland.

The longtime NBA star had bounced around the league following his departure from the Knicks. Anthony had played well, but didn’t seem to find a good fit after he left New York. The 10-time NBA All-Star appeared to find that fit in Portland.

Anthony averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during the regular season. He averaged 15.2 points a game in the playoffs.

The Blazers ultimately fell to the Lakers in the first round, 4-1. But Anthony has made it clear that he wants to be back in 2020-21.

Anthony said following Game 5 that he very much wants to return to the Blazers next season.

“In my mind, I’ll be right back in the fray of things when next season comes,” Anthony said following Game 5.

Anthony thinks he’s found a good home in Portland.

“I pray that it can be Portland, I think I found a home in Portland,” Anthony said, adding: “I think you [media members] saw it, why this is a good fit for me. Whenever you find a situation that’s comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation. There’s no need to try different things when something is working.”

Anthony will need to be re-signed in the offseason. He’s set to hit free agency.