Carmelo Anthony Reacts To LaMelo Ball Doing His Celebration

Carmelo Anthony has been using the nickname Melo for nearly decades. Some fans will always consider him as the only Melo in the NBA, but the veteran forward doesn’t see any issue with him passing the torch to LaMelo Ball.

After a rough start to his rookie season, Ball has been sensational for the Charlotte Hornets. He’s averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 assists per game.

On Monday night, Anthony and Ball went head-to-head on the court for the first time in their careers. After the game was over, they were seen exchanging jerseys at midcourt.

During his postgame press conference, Anthony was asked about Ball and what he thought about the youngster using his “three to the dome” celebration. It clearly didn’t bother him at all.

“It’s an honor for him to have that name, for him to embrace it, for him to do the celebration…it’s a blessing,” Anthony told reporters. “It’s a a respect thing for me. I embrace him.”

The future Hall of Famer also said that Ball is going to be “in this game for a long time.”

Ball was asked about his interactions with Anthony following the game.

“It was nice,” Ball said. “The celebration I mean, it was pretty much just all love, showing respect both ways.”

Both players proved they’re worthy of the nickname Melo on Monday night. Anthony had a season-high 29 points, meanwhile Ball finished with 30 points.