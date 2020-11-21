Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

Last offseason, Carmelo Anthony struggled to find a home in the NBA. Thankfully that isn’t the case this year, as the veteran forward has just signed a new deal.

Anthony was out of the league for almost the entire 2018-19 season. At one point, it felt like the entire league decided that it no longer wanted the 10-time All-Star.

Roughly a month into the 2019-20 season, the Portland Trail Blazers took a chance on Anthony by signing him to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. That partnership turned out to be a thing of beauty, as he helped the team claw its way to the playoffs.

Though he could’ve pursued opportunities elsewhere, Anthony feels comfortable with his current situation in Portland. As a result, the veteran forward has reportedly decided to re-sign with the Trail Blazers, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Free agent Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Charania is reporting that Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Trail Blazers because they gave him something that no other team would: a second chance.

This past season, Anthony averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He knows what to expect from head coach Terry Stotts as far as his role goes.

Anthony’s contract details haven’t come out yet. Regardless, it’s great to see him finally sticking around in the NBA because this is where he belongs.