Carmelo Anthony wearing a red beanie.ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 24: NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony watches play from the sidelines between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

With the Portland Trail Blazers slated to take part in the 22-team NBA season in Orlando, Carmelo Anthony may be taking his talents to the Theme Park Capital of the World next month.

But Carmelo doesn’t seem entirely thrilled by the idea. Speaking to NBA host Ernie Johnson, the 10-time All-Star says he’s “still up in the air” on going to Orlando for the games. He noted that there still isn’t a lot of information about how the NBA plans to pull it off, which makes it hard for him to commit to it.

“I’m still up in the air a little bit because I really don’t, we don’t have all the details,” he said. “We don’t know a lot of information, so until we have that, it’s hard to just commit to that 100%.”

However, Carmelo stopped short of saying that he won’t go to Orlando at all. There’s still plenty of time for the NBA to give the players the fine details they need to make the trip more agreeable.

Carmelo has been averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trail Blazers this year. He’s played a solid role for Portland as they try to make another deep playoff run.

Given how limited his playoff opportunities have been for him in recent years, the prospect may be too good to pass up, regardless of the risks.

He’s far from the only player not 100 percent in on the “bubble” season, though. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that several players have been privately discussing if it’s a good idea.

Do you think Carmelo Anthony should join the Trail Blazers in Orlando this summer?

