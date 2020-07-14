Carmelo Anthony Unveils New Slim Look Inside NBA Bubble

The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to kick off in just over two weeks, with Zion Williamson and LeBron James in action on the first night.

However, a different NBA star stole the headlines this week. Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony was spotted on the court working out and he looked good doing it.

The veteran NBA player appears to have lost a significant amount of weight during his time away from the court. He stepped back on the hardwood looking slim and ready to play.

Anthony has earned several nicknames during the course of his NBA career. However, he’s been tagged with “Skinny Melo” since the video came out earlier this week.

Check it out.

Hoodie Melo? How about Skinny Melo 👀 pic.twitter.com/fa0nQ68FcX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2020

Prior to the NBA’s decision to suspend the season in mid-March, Anthony was averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Blazers.

The 10-time All-Star rounded into form early on and shot 42.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and 84.3 percent from the free-throw line.

He’ll be a vital part of the team’s attempt to land the final playoff spot in the Western Conference when the NBA restarts in a few weeks.

Anthony is one of the best scorers to step foot on the court. He’ll need to tap into that previous success if the wants to lead the Trail Blazers to the playoffs this season.

The NBA restart officially kicks off on July 30.