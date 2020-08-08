Charles Barkley Has Bold Pick For NBA Finals

The Lakers or Clippers are clear favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals, but Charles Barkley has another team in mind.

The playoff hunt is heating up as teams have just a few regular-season games remaining before the postseason begins. In the Western Conference, the No. 8 seed is still up for grabs – and a few teams are in contention. But it looks like it may be Portland’s for the taking.

The Trail Blazers are by far the most talented team competing for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot. The team’s been riddled with injuries throughout the season, but the season’s suspension back in March allowed for key players to return from such injuries.

If the Blazers are able to earn the No. 8 seed, they’d be matched up with the powerhouse Lakers in what would be a massive first round playoff series. Charles Barkley not only believe Portland will take down Los Angeles – he believes the Blazers are going to reach the NBA Finals.

Chuck: “The Portland Trail Blazers are getting to the Finals." 👀 Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/ASaGmBYIut — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 8, 2020

Barkley’s had some absurd takes over the years, but this just may be his craziest.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are getting to the NBA Finals,” Barkley said on Friday night. “The NBA Finals!”

The Portland bandwagon is clearly off and running. The Trail Blazers are a talented team, led by superstar guard Damian Lillard. Just last year, the Blazers made a playoff run before getting swept by the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Portland’s path back to the coveted conference championship series proves much tougher this year, though. If the Blazers somehow get past the Lakers in the first round, they’ll likely have to face a team like the Rockets before having to go on and play the Clippers.

Crazier things have happened in sports, but Barkley may be getting a bit too excited here.