Charles Barkley Is Calling For 1 Major NBA Trade

There were a couple of blowouts in the NBA on Thursday night. But one of those blowouts has NBA analyst Charles Barkley calling for one team to made a big trade.

During the NBA on TNT broadcast, Shaquille O’Neal reflected on how poorly the Portland Trail Blazers were performing against the Golden State Warriors. When Shaq suggested a rebuild, Barkley started tearing into the Trail Blazers.

Barkley said that the Trail Blazers need to trade all-world guard Damian Lillard to start things off. He feels that Dame is aging too quickly to be a part of the rebuild and is being paid too much.

“Well they gotta get rid of Dame first. That’s the first piece to go…” Barkley said. “Portland’s gotta trade Dame, start the rebuild… Dame is on the backside of his career. Dame is gonna make $50 million for the next two years and he’s gonna want another contract when he’s gonna be like 36 years old. He’s gonna be making like $55 million.”

"You've got to start the rebuild now." The Inside guys discuss how the Blazers should build for the future pic.twitter.com/eBbJD5gWse — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 25, 2022

Damian Lillard may be on the wrong side of 30, but he isn’t as old as Charles Barkley says he is. He’s 31 now and will be 34 when his player option comes up on his contract.

But there may be a nugget of truth in what Barkley is saying. With the way the Portland Trail Blazers are assembled now, it’s going to be hard to win a title – especially after the trade of C.J. McCollum.

But Portland have made it clear over and over again that they will not trade Lillard. And Lillard has made it clear that he isn’t leaving either.

Should the Trail Blazers take Barkley’s advice and finally trade Damian Lillard?