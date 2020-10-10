CJ McCollum Has Brutally Honest Comment On LeBron James

Despite carrying his team for all four quarters, LeBron James is facing a ton of criticism from the public due to his late-game decision.

With the Lakers trailing by one and less than 20 seconds remaining on the clock, James drove to the rim and immediately saw the Heat defense collapse on him. Instead of forcing up an ill-advised shot, the four-time MVP passed the ball to a wide-open Danny Green.

Green ultimately missed the shot to give the Lakers the lead, resulting in a bunch of irrational takes this morning regarding whether or not James has that “killer instinct.”

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum went on Twitter to share his thoughts on what went down in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

“Good look, good shot. Folks want Bron to shoot over 3 people because he’s arguably the G.O.A.T. He made the right play,” McCollum wrote on Twitter. “Did I want him to shoot over 3 folks. Yes lol. But He good enough to score over a couple guys but wired to make smart plays and that’s a high percentage, uncontested shot by a champ.”

Good look, good shot. Folks won’t Bron to shoot over 3 people bc he arguably the 🐐 . He made the right play. Did I want him to shoot over 3 folks. Yes lol. But He good enough to score over a couple guys but wired to make smart plays and that’s a high% uncontested shot by a cham https://t.co/hletKjZ8nh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 10, 2020

The reality is the Lakers had a great opportunity to win this game. It’s tough to ask for a better look than the one Green got with nine seconds remaining.

James will be scrutinized by the media until Game 6 tips off simply because that’s what comes with the territory of being an all-time great.

Fortunately for James, he’ll have another chance to close out this series on Sunday night.