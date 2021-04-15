CJ McCollum Reacts To LaMarcus Aldridge’s Retirement News

The NBA world was left stunned earlier today by the sudden retirement announcement of LaMarcus Aldridge due to a heart condition.

Aldridge had been productive (12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds per contest) in five games for the Brooklyn Nets after being bought out of his deal with the San Antonio Spurs. However, after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in his final appearance, the former No. 2 overall pick decided it would be wiser to step away from the game.

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced,” Aldridge wrote. “With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retired from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first.”

Aldridge was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers out of Texas in 2006 and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise. During his final three years in Portland, Aldridge shared the court with guard CJ McCollum.

McCollum expressed his concern for his former teammate on Twitter today, indicating he’d be praying for Aldridge and saluting him on his career and decision.

Aldridge retires from the NBA with career averages of 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also made seven All-Star Games during his tenure in the league.

We wish him all the best in retirement and hope he remains healthy.