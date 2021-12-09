Colin Cowherd Has 1 Team In Mind For Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard continues to be named in potential trade and he continues to deny that he wants out of Portland.

Earlier this week, a report from NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick said that he has “grown frustrated” with the team’s play and that tensions “are on the rise” between Blazers players and head coach Chauncey Billups. Lillard didn’t waste time in responding.

“These mfs love drama too damn much,” Lillard tweeted.

While Lillard made it clear he doesn’t want out, those in the sports media world aren’t ready for the conversation to be over. Earlier this week, Colin Cowherd named the “perfect” trade destination: Boston.

“There’s a perfect trade partner. Boston is falling into that ‘desperate’ situation. Go to Boston and say you want three first-round picks, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart,” Cowherd said on his show.

Damian Lillard…to the Boston Celtics? "Why I don't run this league, I don't know. I am solving problems in America." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Qt9gWncrRR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 8, 2021

If you have Jayson Tatum and Lillard you didn’t really need picks,” he continued. “What you then need is a veteran willing to play less, a big, and you can win a championship. Portland will be significantly better the next hour when they get Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and CJ McCollum coming back next.”

Cowherd thinks the Celtics are in the title conversation if they trade for Dame.

“Boston is in the championship NOW if they get Dame,” he said.

Will Lillard actually get traded?