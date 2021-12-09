The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 1 Team In Mind For Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard gives a thumbs down.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers motions on the court in the second half during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard continues to be named in potential trade and he continues to deny that he wants out of Portland.

Earlier this week, a report from NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick said that he has “grown frustrated” with the team’s play and that tensions “are on the rise” between Blazers players and head coach Chauncey Billups. Lillard didn’t waste time in responding.

“These mfs love drama too damn much,” Lillard tweeted.

While Lillard made it clear he doesn’t want out, those in the sports media world aren’t ready for the conversation to be over. Earlier this week, Colin Cowherd named the “perfect” trade destination: Boston.

“There’s a perfect trade partner. Boston is falling into that ‘desperate’ situation. Go to Boston and say you want three first-round picks, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart,” Cowherd said on his show.

If you have Jayson Tatum and Lillard you didn’t really need picks,” he continued. “What you then need is a veteran willing to play less, a big, and you can win a championship. Portland will be significantly better the next hour when they get Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and CJ McCollum coming back next.”

Cowherd thinks the Celtics are in the title conversation if they trade for Dame.

“Boston is in the championship NOW if they get Dame,” he said.

Will Lillard actually get traded?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.