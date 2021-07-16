Colin Cowherd Names 3 Potential Trade Destination For Damian Lillard

An official trade request from Damian Lillard could come to fruition very soon. The Portland Trail Blazers guard is expected to discuss his future with the franchise this Friday.

If Lillard is placed on the trade block, Portland should have plenty of options to choose from. Moments ago, Colin Cowherd listed three potential landing spots for the All-Star guard.

Cowherd thinks the Philadelphia 76ers could make a strong offer to the Blazers for Lillard. They can offer an All-Star player in Ben Simmons along with role players, such as Matisse Thybulle.

Another interesting landing spot for Lillard is Golden State. This fit might seem odd since the Warriors already have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but they have intriguing assets like Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Los Angeles Clippers were the third and final trade partner that Cowherd suggested this Friday. He believes a package centered around Paul George could get the job done.

“Philadelphia can give you a lot of interesting pieces. Golden State gives you the future. The Clippers give you viability today,” Cowherd said.

"Philadelphia can give you a lot of interesting pieces. Golden State gives you the future. The Clippers give you viability today." — @ColinCowherd tries to figure out the best trade destination for Damian Lillard: pic.twitter.com/cH5mtO11Uq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 16, 2021

Cowherd mentioned that Lillard’s future could change the landscape of the NBA. He’s certainly not wrong, as Lillard is one of the best players in the league.

Lillard could potentially go to the Eastern Conference and form a dynamic duo with Jimmy Butler of the Heat or Joel Embiid of the Sixers. It’s also possible that he remains in the Western Conference, but Portland probably prefers to move him to the East.

Do you think Damian Lillard will be on the move this offseason?