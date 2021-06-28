We are in the midst of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Yet, Damian Lillard is the biggest story in the NBA right now.

It’s no secret Lillard has grown tired of playing Portland. He’s a lone superstar carrying an otherwise mediocre team. He deserves better.

Can the Trail Blazers make his life better? That’s the question everyone’s asking. If they can’t, it seems inevitable Lillard demands a trade and he’s shipped off ahead of the 2021-22 season. In such a scenario, Colin Cowherd wouldn’t blame Lillard wanting out.

During his show on Monday, Cowherd admitted he completely understands why Lillard’s frustrated. In fact, he thinks the upcoming Tokyo Olympics could wind up having a major impact on Lillard’s future. Why? He’ll be spending tons of time with his new teammates, who just so happen to be other superstars.

“Dame is an all-time talent… If he leaves, I can’t blame him. Keep your eyes on this story,” Cowherd said on Monday during The Herd.

Take a look.

Several teams have already been mentioned as potential trade partners for Damian Lillard, including the Los Angeles Lakers. But there’s only a few realistic landing spots. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are two teams that could present a worthwhile trade offer.

Portland still has an opportunity to keep Lillard in-town. All the Blazers need to do is make a few big splashes in both free agency and the trade market this off-season.