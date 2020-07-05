Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Teams If He’s Traded

Damian Lillard is somewhat of a rarity in the current state of the NBA, as the Portland TrailBlazers star has been with just one team over the course of his career.

The All-NBA point guard, a five-time All-Star, could have demanded a trade by now and few outside Portland would have blamed him. But Lillard, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has been extremely loyal.

Still, trade rumors persist. Every once in a while, speculation emerges of Lillard’s “preferred” trade destinations. And it happened again this weekend.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Lillard is believed to have two “preferred” teams if he is traded by Portland. The two teams: Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

“If scoring point guard Lillard asks for a trade, it’s believed the Knicks or Lakers would be his choices,” Berman reports.

"If scoring point guard Lillard asks for a trade, it’s believed the Knicks or Lakers would be his choices." Via @NYPost_Berman pic.twitter.com/k0XAbrDXnH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 4, 2020

The Knicks have been linked to just about every star in the NBA over the last five-plus years. And none of them have ended up in New York.

The Lakers, meanwhile, would be a great playing fit for Lillard. He’s the perfect scoring guard to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But Los Angeles has few tradable assets outside of those two players. And the Lakers might target another star guard.

Of course, it’s most likely that Lillard remains in Portland. But it’s also clear that the trade rumors aren’t going away anytime soon.