Damian Lillard Has 2-Word Response To Paul George Comment

Damian Lillard doesn’t hold back when it comes to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Portland TrailBlazers star got into it with his Western Conference rival inside of the bubble in Orlando, Florida last summer. Lillard and several members of the Clippers exchanged some fiery words during and after a game at Disney World.

It does not appear that everything has been smoothed over.

Last week, Clippers star forward Paul George said that he wanted to retire as a member of the franchise. Not everyone is buying this, considering the Clippers are George’s third team.

Lillard appears to be in that not-buying-it group. The All-Star point guard had a two-word response to George’s comment on Instagram.

Dame Lillard a Real One pic.twitter.com/mQvYcKD9gC — . (@dribblecity) December 6, 2020

For those unaware: “Al Capone” is a way of saying “All Cap,” which means “all lies.”

It’s safe to say that Lillard does not believe that George truly means that he wants to retire as a member of the Clippers.

Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing 2019-20 season in which the Clippers lost to the Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin later this month.