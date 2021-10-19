Damian Lillard Announces Decision On His NBA Future

Following an off-season full of trade rumors, NBA superstar Damian Lillard has made an official decision on his basketball future.

Lillard, 31, reaffirmed his commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday afternoon.

Even if the going gets rough this upcoming season, Lillard isn’t going anywhere. The NBA superstar is sticking with the Trail Blazers and is willing to work through any struggles they may experience in coming months.

“I’m not leaving Portland… Adversity is going to hit, there’s going to be tough times,” Lillard said, via Trail Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl. “So if it starts off rocky or if it starts out as a struggle I won’t be happy about it, nobody would. But I’m not going to jump ship and bail out when that happens.”

“I’m not leaving Portland… Adversity is going to hit, there’s goong to be tough times. So if it starts off rocky or if it starts out as a struggle I won’t be happy about it, nobody would. But I’m not going to jump ship and bail out when that happens.” — @Dame_Lillard — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) October 19, 2021

Damian Lillard’s decision is a rarity in the NBA world.

We’ve seen dozens of superstars leave their teams for super-teams in past years. Lillard is one of the few who are sticking it out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the same decision and wound up winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. Perhaps the same could happen for Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

If Portland is finally going to take the jump fans have been waiting for, it needs CJ McCollum to play his best basketball. He’s more than capable of taking the jump from star to superstar. Lillard needs his sidekick to play on another level this upcoming season.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers begin the season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Sacramento Kings.