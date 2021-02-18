Damian Lillard Was Asked If He’s NBA’s Best Point Guard

The Spun

Damian Lillard shoots a shot in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Many fans and pundits may love to debate about who is the best ____ in the NBA, but Damian Lillard doesn’t seem to be into the conversation.

Lillard is certainly worthy of being considered the best point guard in the league, with Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and others also factoring into the discussion. Dame is on a particularly torrid stretch of late, scoring 34, 31 and 43 points in his last three games.

Still, you’re not going to see him hyping himself up any time soon. Asked this afternoon during a Twitter Q&A who he thinks is the best point guard in the NBA and why, Lillard shrugged off the question.

“I honestly don’t care. I do me and that’s it,” Lillard said.

When you’re averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game like Lillard is this season, you can pretty much let your stats and film do the talking.

In the meantime, outsiders are starting to talk about the Trail Blazers star as a borderline MVP candidate.

As Lillard looks to keep Portland in the mix in a rugged Western Conference in the coming weeks, he’ll also make time to participate in the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend next month.


