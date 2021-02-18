Damian Lillard Was Asked If He’s NBA’s Best Point Guard

Many fans and pundits may love to debate about who is the best ____ in the NBA, but Damian Lillard doesn’t seem to be into the conversation.

Lillard is certainly worthy of being considered the best point guard in the league, with Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and others also factoring into the discussion. Dame is on a particularly torrid stretch of late, scoring 34, 31 and 43 points in his last three games.

Still, you’re not going to see him hyping himself up any time soon. Asked this afternoon during a Twitter Q&A who he thinks is the best point guard in the NBA and why, Lillard shrugged off the question.

“I honestly don’t care. I do me and that’s it,” Lillard said.

I honestly don’t care. I do me and that’s it. https://t.co/BjTMLHV282 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 18, 2021

When you’re averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game like Lillard is this season, you can pretty much let your stats and film do the talking.

In the meantime, outsiders are starting to talk about the Trail Blazers star as a borderline MVP candidate.

Lillard in the clutch (5-point games in the last 5 minutes) this season: ⌚️ 82 PTS (1st)

⌚️ 63.2 FG% (1st, min 15 att)

⌚️ 58.8 3P% (1st, min 15 att)

⌚️ 100 FT%

⌚️ 12-3 record (1st) DAME. TIME. pic.twitter.com/0qaQWdN45S — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 18, 2021

As Lillard looks to keep Portland in the mix in a rugged Western Conference in the coming weeks, he’ll also make time to participate in the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend next month.