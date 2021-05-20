Damian Lillard Clarifies What He Meant About Draymond Green

Draymond Green‘s hard foul on LeBron James in crunch-time Wednesday night sparked plenty of reactions. Even Damian Lillard took to Twitter after the play.

The Warriors forward stopped James from throwing down a dunk during Wednesday’s play-in game when he inadvertently struck James in the face. The play was reviewed for a possible flagrant foul, but was eventually called just a common foul, despite the obvious contact to James’ face. Lillard proceeded to call Green a “mf” on Twitter when he saw the foul.

Draymond is a mf — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 20, 2021

Up until now, it was unclear what the Trail Blazers star meant by the comment. But we now know it was a compliment. Lillard called out NBC Sports for its since-deleted tweet about Lillard’s comment on Green.

That was a compliment to Draymond. Y’all full of shit and out of touch #DonkeyOfTheDay https://t.co/v4Ji5iS6V6 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 20, 2021

Damian Lillard wasn’t the only Portland star to take to Twitter after seeing Draymond Green’s foul on LeBron James. CJ McCollum called the Lakers superstar an “actor” for his dramatic reaction to Green’s foul.

Actor of the year 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Sure, LeBron James may have been a bit dramatic after getting fouled by Draymond Green. But he sure made up for it down the stretch of last night’s game.

The NBA superstar sank a 34-foot three with Steph Curry in his face with just under a minute remaining. It proved to be the game-winner as the Lakers contained Curry and prevented him from getting a shot off in the final seconds.

James and the Lakers are now moving on to the Western Conference Playoffs. They’ll begin a seven-game series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers, meanwhile, will take on the Denver Nuggets. The series begins this Saturday.