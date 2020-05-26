After suspending operations for over two months, the NBA is finally nearing toward a return to the hardwood. Most stars are eager to resume the season, but there’s one major player in particular that isn’t so sure he’ll actually play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul expressed their desire to keep the season alive. Obviously they want the league to ensure their players will remain safe during these times though.

Another important factor is how the NBA actually resumes the season. Will teams that were originally in the hunt for a playoff spot still have that chance?

That’s something Damian Lillard is trying to figure out. He told Yahoo Sports that he will not play when the season resumes if his team doesn’t have a chance of making the postseason. Though he’s still show up with his team, he would refuse to play.

From Yahoo Sports:

“If we come back and they’re just like, ‘We’re adding a few games to finish the regular season,’ and they’re throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don’t have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I’m going to be with my team because I’m a part of the team. But I’m not going to be participating. I’m telling you that right now. And you can put that [expletive] in there.”

Portland is 3.5 games back of Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Trail Blazers have the firepower to make a run in the postseason, but they need to receive that opportunity.

Lillard probably isn’t the only one that feels this way about the season resuming. It’s imperative the league finds a way to bring back basketball without alienating certain players.