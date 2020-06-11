Damian Lillard Names His Favorite NBA Arena To Play In

Damian Lillard has been a member of the Portland Trail Blazers for his entire NBA career. However, his favorite arena to play in is on the East Coast.

Lillard is the subject of a lengthy new profile in Vanity Fair, which touches on the restart of the NBA season, his rap skills and social activism and more. Included in the feature is an interesting quote about Madison Square Garden.

Lisa Robinson, the author of the piece, is apparently a Knicks fan, and she tells Lillard she’d love to see him play in New York. The star point guard responds by saying that not only did he think he was going to be traded to the Knicks earlier in his career, but MSG is his favorite arena.

“I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors,” Lillard said. “The Garden is my favorite place to play.”

Now, to throw some cold water on Knicks fans reading this. Lillard and the Blazers agreed to a four-year supermax contract extension last summer. The deal kicks in following the 2020-21 season and pays out $196 million in total.

In 2024-25, the final year of the deal, Lillard is set to make over $54 million. Portland clearly intends on keeping him around for the long haul, so the only way for the Knicks to get him would be to work a blockbuster trade down the line.

On the bright side for the Knicks, Lillard’s quote indicate that The Garden’s reputation as a legendary arena is well-deserved. The problem is, the love that players have for the building and atmosphere isn’t enough to trump the dysfunction within the Knicks’ organization when it comes to targeting free agents.