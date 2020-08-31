Damian Lillard, Fiancee Announce Major Personal News

Damian Lillard may have gotten sent home with his Trail Blazers last week, but he’s not going to be upset about it this week.

On Monday, Lillard and his fiance announced some major personal news. The couple are expecting again – but this time, they’re expecting twins.

“I’m a DADDY DADDY now…” Lillard wrote, sharing an image of he and his family holding up a peapod. “Happy for another boy but this girl gone hit different.”

Lillard and his fiance had their first child, Damian Jr., in March 2018. By around next summer, he’ll have two new members of his household too.

Damian Lillard is going to have some extra time to spend with his family now his NBA season is over. Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers went 35-39 en route to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

But despite beating LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 1 of the playoffs, they couldn’t build on it. They lost three games in a row before Lillard was inactive for Game 5, where the Lakers finished them off.

Lillard finished the playoffs averaging 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists over four games played. He has averaged 26.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in the regular season.

We’re all looking forward to seeing the new members of the Lillard family.

Congratulations to Damian Lillard, his fiance Kay’la, and the rest of his household.