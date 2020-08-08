Damian Lillard Fires Back At Patrick Beverley For Taunting

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a tough loss this afternoon to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the main headline should be about how it affects the playoff picture in the Western Conference, the sideline antics of Patrick Beverley stole the show instead.

Late in the fourth quarter, Damian Lillard missed a pair of crucial free throws. He just needed to make one for the tie and both for the lead. After Lillard missed both shots, Beverley shouted “Dame Time” from the Los Angeles bench.

When asked about Beverley’s comments during his postgame press conference, Lillard didn’t hold back his true feelings about several players on the Clippers.

“I’ve sent him [Patrick Beverley] home before at the end of the game. Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoffs,” Lillard said. “The reason they react like that is because what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. It just shows what I’ve done at a high clip more times than not. If anything, it tells you how much it hurt them going through that situation before.”

"I've sent him home before." Dame went off on Pat Bev 😳 (via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/30F2slW7gY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 8, 2020

Lillard made an incredible game-winner over George during the first round of the playoffs last year. Clearly the All-Star guard hasn’t forgotten about that moment.

Even if the Trail Blazers make the playoffs, the odds of them meeting the Clippers again are very slim. However, it would make for quite the storyline if the NBA gets a seven-game series between Beverley and Lillard.

Portland will try to get back in the win column on Sunday when it takes on Philadelphia.