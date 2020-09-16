Damian Lillard Has A Telling Comment On Kawhi Leonard

Immediately following the Clippers’ loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday night, Damian Lillard trolled Patrick Beverley and Paul George. However, the All-Star guard for the Blazers refrained from criticizing Kawhi Leonard.

Lillard’s best tweet was directed at Beverley, as he wrote “I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet.”

When asked on social media if Leonard should be held accountable for his performance in Game 7, Lillard tweeted “He has nothing to prove in my eyes. Won a chip and Finals MVP in both conferences.”

To be fair, Leonard did have one of the best postseason runs we’ve seen in recent memory with the Toronto Raptors. His performance on Tuesday was disappointing, but it won’t affect his status as one of the few elite players in the game.

He has nothing to prove in my eyes . Won a chip and finals mvp in both conferences https://t.co/i3qOAY6IZ1 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Beverley and George, meanwhile, did not show up when it mattered most. In fact, George was so inconsistent this postseason that fans started calling him ‘Wayoff P.’

The sky isn’t completely falling for the Clippers. They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves next season. Nonetheless, this is an embarrassing way for Leonard and his teammates to get bounced from the playoffs.

It’ll be a long offseason for Los Angeles, as it’ll have to figure out what exactly went wrong against Denver. To make matters worse, it might have to watch its biggest rival capture its 17th NBA title next month.