Damian Lillard Has Blunt Response To Question About Lakers

Damian Lillard has never been one to hide his true emotions. The All-Star guard for the Trail Blazers is like an open book, and he proved that theory to be true in his latest interview.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Lillard was asked about the NBA’s return-to-play plan. Portland is one of 22 teams invited to Orlando to resume the 2019-20 season.

When asked if Lillard would want the Trail Blazers to face the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, he said “Of course. I think we could beat them.”

Last time the Lakers and Trail Blazers met, Lillard scored 48 points on what was an emotional night. It was the first game back for Los Angeles since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

Dame went off for 48 points the last time he faced the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/WGiBwtErQM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2020

On paper, the Lakers have a much better roster than the Trail Blazers. It’s hard to match the firepower of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Lillard can certainly hold his own when it comes to battling against top competition, but it’s tough to tell what his teammates will bring to the table other than CJ McCollum.

The Trail Blazers own a 29-37 record and sit ninth in the standings. Once the season resumes in Orlando, they’ll be fighting to keep their playoff dreams live.

If Portland is going to go on a magical run this summer, Lillard will have to do most of the heavy lifting.