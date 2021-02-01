Damian Lillard Identifies A Problem With The NBA World

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is the latest NBA player to voice his concerns over the way the game is covered in the media.

Lillard didn’t name names, but the five-time All-Star offered a criticism of some of those who analyze the game for a living on Twitter Sunday night.

“As someone that watches A LOT of NBA games…not just highlights and box scores.. it’s obvious that so many ppl who speak on the game don’t really watch,” Lillard tweeted.

It seems like Lillard is insinuating that many pundits and personalities don’t watch enough of the league in-depth and rely in clichés or “hot takes” to comprise their analysis. When this happens, we get a lot of narratives emerging that may not always be true.

At this point in time, there are more ways to consume the NBA than ever before. There’s a lot of smart dissection of the game available on a variety of platforms, but there are also a lot of “loud” and low-hanging analysis out there.

We would imagine that Lillard is hoping for more of the former than the latter from NBA media members in the future.