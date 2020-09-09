Damian Lillard Names 1 Huge Snub From The All-Defense Team

The NBA announced its All-Defense first and second teams on Tuesday evening and Damian Lillard believes there’s one huge snub at the guard spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert headlined the first team, where they were joined by Marcus Smart and Ben Simmons.

Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Bam Adebayo made up the second team.

Noticeably absent from that list is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. Ask an elite NBA guard to name the best perimeter defender he’s faced and there’s a decent chance they’re naming Holiday.

That’s who Lillard would pick, anyway. The All-NBA guard reacted to Holiday’s snub on Twitter.

“Beyond a snub,” he tweeted.

Lillard responded to a similar tweet from Holiday’s teammate, JJ Redick.

“When it’s nearly unanimous amongst your peers that you are the best defensive guard in the league and you don’t make either All-Defense team…that’s a snub,” he tweeted.

When it’s nearly unanimous amongst your peers that you are the best defensive guard in the league and you don’t make either All-Defense team…that’s a snub. @Jrue_Holiday11 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) September 9, 2020

Beyond a snub . https://t.co/cxklDjN4tJ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 9, 2020

The Pelicans did not have as successful of a season as the teams the All-Defense guards played on, but this is an individual award. It’s clear that many top-tier NBA players believe Holiday is one of the – if not the – best defenders in the league.

The comments from NBA stars speak volumes:

NBA award voters: "Eric Bledsoe over Jrue Holiday for All Defense!" Actual NBA players: pic.twitter.com/u2HfLMCU0z — flightsnofeelns (@flightsnofeelns) September 8, 2020

Maybe next year Holiday will get the respect from award voters that he already gets from his NBA peers.