Damian Lillard Reportedly Makes Decision On 3-Point Contest

There’s plenty of controversy surrounding the NBA’s decision to host an All-Star game this season, but it doesn’t sound like those plans will change as of now. Though the festivities will be altered a bit this year, basketball fans will still get to witness a 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest.

The 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge this year will take place prior to the All-Star Game on March 7. In past years, these contests would take place a day before the actual game. The Slam Dunk Challenge, however, will occur during halftime of the All-Star Game.

It’s still a tad too early for the NBA to reveal the participants for every event, but we do know at least one of the major names in the 3-Point Contest.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard told Yahoo insider Chris Haynes that he will participate in the 3-Point Contest.

Lillard has been showcasing his range throughout the 2020-21 season, so there’s a fairly strong change that he’ll put on a show in Atlanta.

Unlike other superstars, Lillard hasn’t been extremely critical of the NBA’s decision regarding the All-Star Game.

“There’s repercussions for us not [having an All-Star Game],” Lillard said, via Yahoo Sports. “It could be something negative for us not going along with that. If that’s what we’re going to do, I’m with it. But if we’re not, I’m fine with that, too.”

Lillard could end up participating in both the 3-Point Contest and All-Star Game depending on how the voting looks when it’s all said and done.