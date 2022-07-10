Damian Lillard Names 1 Thing "Missing" In The NBA Right Now

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers motions on the court in the second half during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

In the old NBA, players were typically committed to the franchise they played for. That's history.

Today, players are leaving left and right for more money and to form so-called super-teams. Well, not Damian Lillard.

Despite the disaster that is the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard refuses to leave the Western Conference franchise.

That sort of loyalty is "missing" in the NBA right now, per Lillard.

“Something that’s missing in our league, the passion, the pride, not just for the name on the back but the name on the front," he said on Saturday.

He's not wrong. In fact, his comments illustrate exactly what's hurting the NBA right now.

Basketball has become a player-driven sport, unlike football where teams are what fans root for. That's not to suggest basketball teams don't have fans anymore, but it's tough to cheer for teams that are constantly changing.

Hopefully Lillard can set an example for other players around the league. However, that's only likely if the Trail Blazers can build a championship team around him - something they've been unable to do so far.