Damian Lillard Names 5 Players That Could Score 81 Points

There are plenty of dynamic scorers currently in the NBA, but are they capable of matching Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance from 2006? Damian Lillard answered that exact question during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Lillard has always had a ton of admiration and respect for Bryant. Although he’s not sure if we’ll see a player match Bryant’s performance, Lillard believes there are at least five players capable of pulling it off.

So, who are those five players that Lillard has in mind? Well, he certainly thinks he has the skillset to accomplish that feat. Lillard also has a lot of confidence in Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

“If somebody gets close to Kobe’s 81, I think it would be between me, Steph… Devin Booker can really get hot,” Lillard said. “I would say somebody on Brooklyn, but with all three of them being out there, it’s going to be tough. So I would say me, Steph, Devin Booker, Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal.”

Booker came very close to that 81-point total back in 2017, as he had 70 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

If we’re ever going to witness an NBA player match or even top Bryant’s performance, Lillard believes that player will have to go up against a team that isn’t very mobile on defense.

“It’s going to take a crazy night, but it can happen. It would have to be against a team with a big that is not mobile. Because they wouldn’t be able to be as high like in pick-and-rolls and stuff like that.”

Do you agree with Lillard’s list?