Damian Lillard Names Toughest Defender He’s Faced In NBA

Since he entered the NBA bubble in Orlando, Damian Lillard has essentially been unstoppable. Last night, he scored 34 points to lead the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers to a Game 1 win over the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard is off to a good start in this year’s playoffs, and he led Portland to the Western Conference Finals last year. However, two years ago, the star point guard experienced his greatest postseason disappointment thus far.

In 2017-18, the Blazers earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference but were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. In that series, Lillard struggled against New Orleans’ blitzing double-team style.

“With New Orleans, sometimes it wouldn’t even be a pick-and-roll, I would be dribbling to halfcourt and they would just run at me,” Lillard said in a recent episode of “The Old Man and the Three” podcast with J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter. “The person on the weak side would run over and take away the first pass and I was caught off guard. When that was happening, I was trying to figure that out on the fly.”

While Lillard made it clear that the overall scheme of New Orleans was what did him in that series, he admitted that it helped the Pelicans to have Jrue Holiday matching up with him 1-on-1. Lillard holds the veteran point guard in high regard.

“To me, he’s the best defender in the league out of the guards,” Lillard said of Holiday.

The Lakers could use Jrue Holiday or some sort of that 2018 Pelicans defense right now. Whatever it takes to slow Damian Lillard down.

Because it has been “Dame Time” since the beginning of the restart, Los Angeles finds itself in legitimate danger of being upset in the first round as the No. 1 seed.