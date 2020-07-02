Damian Lillard Has Brutally Honest Response To NBA Bubble Question

The NBA has a very strict list of rules and regulations for the “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando, but will everyone take them seriously?

One Western Conference star isn’t so sure.

Damian Lillard, whose Portland TrailBlazers will compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, doesn’t think everyone will follow the rules 100 percent.

The All-NBA point guard was brutally honest describing his mindset, saying his confidence “isn’t great.”

“My confidence ain’t great,” Lillard told ESPN’s Royce Young. “My confidence ain’t great because you’re telling me you’re gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules? When we have 100 percent freedom, everybody don’t follow all the rules. I don’t have much confidence. But hopefully it’ll be handled to a point where we’re not putting everybody at risk or in a dangerous position.”

Lillard probably isn’t wrong. There will be 300-plus NBA players in Orlando. Odds are, some of them won’t follow the rules as strictly as possible.

Still, it’s clear that the NBA is trying extremely hard to make this as safe as possible. Lillard appreciates that.

“The fact that we’re going to be in a bubble, it kind of knocks it down and limits the chance of us being exposed to everybody else outside the bubble in Orlando,” he said. “I think it is a safer situation. But I don’t think it’s possible for them to protect us 100 percent. I think everybody’s going there understanding that.”

Portland is currently 3.5 games out of the No. 8 seed. The Blazers need to be within four games after the eight-game regular season to force a play-in tournament.

NBA games are scheduled to begin in late July.