Carmelo Anthony admitted on Saturday teammate Damian Lillard is the “top guy” he’s ever played with during his 19-year NBA career, after today’s huge Portland Trail Blazers win to notch a playoff berth.

Anthony’s played with several top-notch superstars throughout his career, including Allen Iverson, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. But none of them top what Lillard’s able to do on the court, according to Melo.

The Trail Blazers’ superstar guard has been the best player in the Orlando bubble. So much so, Lillard earned Bubble MVP honors this week.

Anthony may be a prisoner of the moment here. Lillard’s been unbelievable these past few weeks, but he has a ways to go until he tops players like Iverson and Harden. Anthony is standing by his praise, though. He called Lillard the “top guy” he’s ever played with in his career following Portland’s victory over Memphis on Saturday.

After observing @Dame_Lillard during the season and restart, @CarmeloAnthony tells @YahooSports that Dame is the top player he’s played with in his NBA career. Inside how that came to be. https://t.co/iqj0isB8Pz — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 16, 2020

Carmelo Anthony’s praise may rub a large group of sports fans the wrong way. But the 19-year NBA veteran is clearly impressed with Damian Lillard’s on- and off-the-court impact.

“Dame’s at the top for me,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve never played with someone who lifted his team on the court with his play and as a leader. He genuinely cares for his teammates. What he’s been able to do is amazing. He’s the top guy I’ve played with.”

Lillard’s been the story of the NBA Restart in the Orlando bubble. He’ll face his toughest test yet in the Portland Trail Blazers’s first round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 of the series takes place this Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.