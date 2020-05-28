Damian Lillard Not Happy With ESPN NFL Analyst

Earlier this morning, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky called out NBA star Damian Lillard for comments he made last week.

Lillard said he wouldn’t play “meaningless” games when the NBA season eventually returns. Orlovsky wasn’t happy with that frame of mind and made that clear with his comments on ESPN’s Get Up.

Here’s where Orlovsky had to say, via NBC Sports Northwest. “How can you sit there and go, ‘Nope, I’m not going to play,’ but understand that there’s people out there that don’t have that choice. They have to go to work. They have to go earn their money. I struggle with sitting here and going ‘you don’t come off, in some way, a spoiled and entitled brat by saying I’m not going to play.'”

Well, Lillard saw Orlovsky’s comments and fired back at the former NFL quarterback on Twitter.

“Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said!” Lillard said in response.

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

The Trail Blazers sit 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Lillard said if his team doesn’t have a chance to make the playoffs when the season re-starts he doesn’t want to play.

The NBA hasn’t made a final decision on what the rest of the 2019-20 season will look like when it finally kicks off.