In addition to losing in blowout fashion to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers also lost Damian Lillard to a knee injury.

During the second half of action, Lillard hurt his knee while driving to the basket. The All-Star guard was already dealing with a dislocated finger on his non-shooting hand.

Even though Lillard is as tough as they come, the MVP of the bubble will not compete tomorrow night for the Blazers. The team announced that he’s out for Game 5 with a right knee sprain.

Obviously this is a crushing blow for the Blazers, but at least this isn’t a significant injury for Lillard. Whether or not he’ll be able to return to action this season depends on if the Blazers can stave off elimination on Wednesday.

Blazers say Damian Lillard is out for Game 5 with a right knee sprain. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) August 25, 2020

If this is the end of Lillard’s 2020 season, the basketball community has to applaud him for all that he’s accomplished.

Lillard averaged a career-high 30.0 points and 8.0 assists per game. His heroics inside the bubble allowed Portland to grab the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Since the Blazers won’t have Lillard for Game 5 against the Lakers, the team will need a heavy dose of shooting from CJ McCollum and Gary Trent Jr.

Tipoff for the Blazers-Lakers game on Wednesday is at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.