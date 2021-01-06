The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Campaigning For Blockbuster Trade

Damian Lillard on the court for the Trail Blazers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers argues with referee Nate Green #65 during a 115-107 Trail Blazer win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 2020-21 season is still very young, but the Portland Trail Blazers might already be looking to make a few changes to their roster.

Damian Lillard is reportedly campaigning for the Blazers to acquire Draymond Green in a trade, per The Athletic. It would be a great way for Portland to strengthen its frontcourt, which currently features Robert Covington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic.

Golden State hasn’t hinted at moving on from Green at this time, but perhaps it’s trying to get his contract off the books behind the scenes. There are still three years remaining on his deal.

Adding a two-way star like Green would do wonders for the Blazers. It would certainly help their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs this year, as the All-Star forward would give them a true lockdown defender on the wing.

Green has appeared in only three games this season, averaging 2.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.

It’d be a sad day for the NBA if Green is traded by the Warriors, but it would be fun to see what he could do alongside another All-Star guard like Lillard.

Portland hasn’t made a Finals appearance in the Lillard era. However, acquiring Green would certainly help the franchise’s chances of accomplishing that feat.


