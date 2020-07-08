The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Decides On Statement For Back Of Jersey

Damian Lillard dribbling the basketball.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 24: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the league reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association on which social justice messages can be displayed on the backs of jerseys.

According to a ESPN, the NBA allowed players to only display their social justice messages for the first four games of the restart. After that, the messages can remain, but they must have their last name beneath that.

The NBA and NBA Player’s Association agreed to a list of 29 messages that can be displayed on the back of player’s jerseys. On Wednesday afternoon, NBA reporter Chris Haynes revealed the choices a few players made.

According to Haynes, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will have “How Many More” on the back of his jersey. Both Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will have “Freedom” on theirs’.

Basketball officially returns on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Up first are two colossal matchups that feature LeBron James and Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Utah Jazz in the first game of the restart.

LeBron and the Lakers will follow that up with a meeting against the Los Angeles Clippers and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Zion vs. Donovan Mitchell and LeBron vs. Kawhi Leonard should give fans plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.


