Damian Lillard Responds To ‘Report’ About Lakers Interest

Damian Lillard celebrating after scoring.PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 16: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers fires up the crowd during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA Playoffs Moda Center on April 16, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 114-94. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The NBA is currently on hold right now due to health concerns, but that won’t stop rumors from swirling. On Wednesday, a report emerged about Damian Lillard being unhappy with his situation with the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s just one major issue with this report though.

For those unaware, it turns out that people are still celebrating April Fools’ Day. Despite all the concerns worldwide, there are plenty of sports fans on social media making up intriguing stories just for fun.

Lillard isn’t going to let people get away with these fake stories this afternoon. As a matter of fact, he responded to the post on Twitter that said he wants to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He basically advised all his fans freaking out over this report to remember that it’s April Fools’ Day. In other words, Lillard isn’t going anywhere.

Just take a deep breath, Portland fans. There’s no legitimacy to any rumors stating Lillard wants out of town.

Lillard has been incredible for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 assists per game.

It would be fascinating to see Lillard join forces with Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Los Angeles, but the All-Star guard is under contract through the 2020-21 season.

