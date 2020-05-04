Damian Lillard Responds To The Criticism Of Isiah Thomas

None of Michael Jordan’s contemporaries have gotten as raw of a deal from The Last Dance as Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas. After Jordan refused his apology in Episode 4, he was the subject of more criticism in Episode 5 when he was snubbed for the 1992 Dream Team.

And Damian Lillard has had enough of it. Taking to Twitter after Episodes 5 and 6, Lillard bashed Thomas’ critics for not considering him “a top 3 (point guard)” in NBA history. “But why all y’all actin like #11 ain’t a top 3 pg in the history of the game?” he wrote.

Lillard and Thomas have been the subject of comparisons by NBA analysts for years. Thomas revealed that he was quite a fan of Lillard during the NBA playoffs last year.

Lillard later retweeted someone who asked him where Thomas’ all-time point guard ranking would put him. The Portland star replied that his name probably wouldn’t be in the top three, but he’d be fine if Thomas’ is.

but why all y’all actin like #11 ain’t a top 3 pg in the history of the game? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 4, 2020

My name ain’t in there 🤷🏽‍♂️… but his is https://t.co/agYzLwbsSN — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 4, 2020

Lillard and Thomas have some similarities in terms of playing style, but Lillard has a bit of a ways to go before matching the Pistons legend.

But it’s clear that Isiah Thomas has a staunch ally moving forward in Damian Lillard.