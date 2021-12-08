Damian Lillard Has Blunt Response To Trade Speculation

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard continues to deny ongoing rumors that he is unhappy with the organization and wishes to be traded.

Earlier this week, Lillard took to Twitter to respond to a report from NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick saying that he has “grown frustrated” with the team’s play and that tensions “are on the rise” between Blazers players and head coach Chauncey Billups.

“These mfs love drama too damn much,” Lillard tweeted.

Now, the All-Star point guard has issued another denial that he wants out of Portland, saying that he wants to be “part of the solution.”

Dame remains adamant that he doesn't want to be traded from Portland and wants to be the part of the solution and winning. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jtzFQoREAA — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 8, 2021

Whether Lillard is being truthful or not, he can be part of the solution by getting back out on the court. Lillard has missed the last several games while dealing with a nagging abdominal injury.

Fortunately, Lillard, who had a cortisone injection to relieve some of the discomfort in his abdomen, could reportedly return as early as this Sunday, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to the abdominal and could return to action as early as Sunday, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/ryitBncklo — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 8, 2021

The Blazers are currently 11-14 and in 10th place in the Western Conference.