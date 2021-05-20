The race for the 2020-21 NBA MVP – spearheaded by Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry – is over with the regular season officially in the books.

Jokic has been the front-runner practically all-season long. The Denver Nuggets star averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season. Better yet, he played in all 72 games and led Denver to a No. 3 finish in the Western Conference, despite losing Jamal Murray to a season-ending injury in mid-April.

Embiid and Curry both have a case to make against Jokic, though. Embid was, without a doubt, the most physically imposing forward in the NBA this season and averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Though, the Sixers star did miss 18 games during the season. Curry, meanwhile, won the scoring title with 32.0 points per game this season to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Both Curry and Embiid are deserving, but Jokic has the best argument if you ask Portland star Damian Lillard.

“(Curry) is definitely in the conversation,” Lillard told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “There’s no way that you don’t have him in the conversation. But I think when you really look at it, and you see that Jokic has played in every game and he’s dominated the way he has, they’ve had injuries with so many guys out and missed games and he’s kept them rolling. He’s kept them where they are. And Embiid has missed a lot of games. And even when he got hurt, they just kept going, you know? So I would say Jokic.”

Steph Curry might’ve had the strongest finish to the season in the NBA.

But Nikola Jokic’s season-long performance is too spectacular to glance over.

Jokic should win the award, but both Curry and Joel Embiid deserve recognition for their greatness this season.