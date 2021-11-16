Damian Lillard Reveals Injury He’s Had For 4 Seasons

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard revealed on Tuesday he’s been dealing with the same injury for almost four years.

Portland ruled Lillard out of Sunday’s Trail Blazers-Nuggets game due to an abdomen injury. Without him, Portland fell 118-113.

The good news is Lillard returned to action on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. He poured in 24 points to go along with eight assists and four rebounds in a 118-113 win.

The bad news is Lillard’s abdomen injury is something he’s been dealing with for almost four years. It’s simply an injury he will have to play through.

Damian Lillard says his ab issue is something he's been dealing with for "three and a half or four seasons" and is "something that I'll have to manage." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 16, 2021

Here’s all Damian Lillard had to say about the injury:

“It’s tight, irritated,” Lillard said, via Clutch Points. “It’s frustrating, but I’ve been playing with it for the last three-and-a-half, four seasons. It’s just frustrating. I’m ready to be playing in the prime of my career at 100 percent, and it’s frustrating to not be able to do that over the last three, four years.”

It’s pretty remarkable Damian Lillard has been playing through an abdomen injury for so long. Imagine what he’d be capable of at 100 percent and not dealing with any injuries.

Earlier this year, Lillard conveyed he spent most of the summer resting and rehabbing.

“At this point it’s just gonna be managing it,” Lillard said of his injury. “This summer I rested a lot, took a lot of time. Did a lot of the training and the rehab stuff, foundation stuff. I’d been feeling really good, but obviously once you start playing so many games and the wear and tear of the season, you never know how that’s gonna go. That’s the frustrating part. It’s just gonna be day-to-day managing it and finding a way to stay on the floor.”

Lillard and the Trail Blazers will get back to work this Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.