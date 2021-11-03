Damian Lillard Reveals What He Told LeBron During Offseason Meeting

Damian Lillard has been loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers since being drafted in 2012. That doesn’t mean he’s against the possibility of going a different route with his NBA career, though.

In June, Lillard actually caught up with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at a WNBA game. Later that evening, Lillard went over to James’ mansion in Brentwood, California to chat.

Lillard’s conversation with James centered around his situation in Portland. At that time, there were some rumors floating around about Lillard potentially being on the move.

“Bron asked what I was thinking with my situation, and I told him what I’m telling you: that I just want to be in a position to win it all,” Lillard told NBA insider Chris Haynes, via Yahoo Sports. “He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this. He didn’t tell me to come to L.A., and he didn’t say anything to me that I didn’t already know other than what it could look like. I told him, ‘I know if I were to play with y’all, I know it would work out because of my skill set,’ and who I am and who they are.”

This meeting between James and Lillard reportedly lasted an hour and a half. The All-Star guard ultimately came to the conclusion that he wasn’t ready to join a “super team” like the Lakers.

“I was just saying, I don’t know if this is the route I wanted to go,” Lillard said. “And that was pretty much how the conversation went.”

Yahoo Sources: Inside Damian Lillard’s most uncertain offseason, inside his private meeting with LeBron James in Los Angeles, and how ultimately the decision was made to keep Dame Time in Portland. https://t.co/RAR2ZpJFpq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 3, 2021

Lillard could eventually find himself playing for another team, but he seems very committed to the Trail Blazers right now.

In addition to having dozens of family members in the Portland area, Lillard has developed a strong bond with head coach Chauncey Billups. He knows that a move elsewhere could affect the people closest to him.

While there are still fans who would love to see Lillard on a big-market team, the reality is he’s all in on winning a championship in Portland.