Damian Lillard Reveals What He Would’ve Done In LeBron’s Situation

It’s tough to place a ton of blame for the Lakers’ loss last night on a player who finished the game with 40 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. And yet, LeBron James is being criticized for a decision he made late in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

James could have taken a potential game-winning shot in the closing seconds of last night’s game. The four-time MVP opted to pass the ball to a wide-open Danny Green at the top of the arc instead.

Not only did Green miss the wide-open shot from downtown, the veteran marksman wasn’t even close. Markieff Morris corralled the offensive rebound for the Lakers, but he then threw a lousy pass out of bounds to basically end the game.

Once the final whistle was blown for Game 5, the majority of the NBA community went on social media to analyze what went down between the Heat and Lakers.

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was asked if he thought James was wrong for passing to Green with the game on the line. His answer was exactly what you would expect from a big-time shot taker like Lillard.

“No… he made the right play… but I woulda shot on both they a–,” Lillard wrote on Twitter.

No… he made the right play… but I woulda shot on both they ass 🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/DlXw0UWShq — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 10, 2020

Lillard wasn’t the only member of the Portland Trail Blazers to tweet about last night’s thriller. His co-star, CJ McCollum, also commented on James’ decision late in Game 5.

“Good look, good shot. Folks want Bron to shoot over 3 people because he’s arguably the G.O.A.T. He made the right play,” McCollum wrote on Twitter. “Did I want him to shoot over 3 folks. Yes lol. But He good enough to score over a couple guys but wired to make smart plays and that’s a high percentage, uncontested shot by a champ.”

All eyes will be on LeBron James and the Lakers when Game 6 tips off on Sunday night.