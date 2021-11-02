Damian Lillard Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Team If He Leaves

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade destination for star point guard/forward Ben Simmons despite months of trade rumors.

One of the latest rumors involves another star player from the Portland Trail Blazers. In the potential trade, the 76ers would ship out Simmons and land star point guard Damian Lillard.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith addressed those rumors on Tuesday morning. He suggested the 76ers wouldn’t be Lillard’s first choice if he was choosing a trade destination.

Instead, he thinks Lillard would welcome a trade to the New York Knicks over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I happen to know that if Damian Lillard were to ever depart from Portland, that’s where his No. 1 choice would be,” Smith said. “Not Brooklyn, but the city, where [Kevin Durant] should be. Where KD and [James] Harden should be.”

.@stephenasmith thinks the Knicks > the Sixers as a landing spot for Damian Lillard. "I happen to know that if Damian Lillard were to ever depart from Portland, that's where his No. 1 choice would be." pic.twitter.com/NVFUuAWqmC — First Take (@FirstTake) November 2, 2021

Smith went on to say that Lillard is committed to Portland and doesn’t see a trade taking place any time soon.

Lillard has been off to a slow start to the 2021-22 season. Just last week, a tweet showed Lillard stats from the beginning of the season, showing some of the worst averages of his career.

The tweet showed he was averaging 17.7 points, 8.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He responded with, “What did the 9 years say to the four games?”

Right after that tweet, Lillard scored a season-high 25 points.

As for a potential trade, it doesn’t seem like he’s going anywhere.