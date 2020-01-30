Photo: Damian Lillard Posts Heartfelt Russell Westbrook Message

Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook have developed a strong rivalry on the court over the past few years. It’s important to note that any animosity between the two All-Star guards strictly occurs when they face on the hardwood.

On Wednesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Houston Rockets.

Lillard had an incredible performance with 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the first triple-double of his career.

Following the Western Conference showdown between the Blazers and Rockets, Lillard shared a photo on Instagram of him sharing a nice moment with Westbrook.

The post from Lillard included the following caption: “They confuse competing with hate when it’s ruthless vs ruthless.”

Despite all the trash talk that takes place on the court, it’s pretty clear Lillard and Westbrook have respect for each other.

While most of the attention last night went to Lillard’s triple-double, Westbrook also had a strong performance with 39 points of his own.

The idea of building up Lillard and Westbrook as rivals might sound like a great storyline, but the Portland guard’s recent post just shows that somethings are bigger than basketball.

Fans can see Lillard back in action when the Blazers face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.