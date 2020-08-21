Damian Lillard Sends Clear Message After Suffering Injury In Game 2

During Game 2 of the playoff series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, Portland suffered a brutal blow.

Star point guard Damian Lillard dislocated his left index finger while trying to go for a steal on Anthony Davis. Lillard immediately grabbed at his hand and was forced to leave the game.

He was tended to by trainers on the sideline and eventually left for the locker room. At the time of his exit, the game was already out of hand for the Trail Blazers, who entered the third quarter with a 30-point deficit.

After Portland dropped Game 2 evening the series, Lillard made one thing abundantly clear: he’s not missing any time. In regard to the injured finger, he said “it’s just sore, a little bit tender to the touch…swollen and uncomfortable.”

However, he followed that up with, “I’m playing.”

"It's just sore, a little bit tender to the touch… Swollen and uncomfortable." — @Dame_Lillard who then says "I'm playing" in Game 3. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) August 21, 2020

Entering Thursday night’s game, Lillard was averaging 43 points per game since the restart and it didn’t look like he was about to slow down any time soon.

Unfortunately, a dislocated finger managed to stop his incredible run – at least for a night. The good news for the Trail Blazers is that the injury occurred on his non-shooting hand.

Of course, a dislocated finger is never a good thing for a player who handles the ball as much as Lillard does. Trail Blazers fans will have to hope he can get close to full strength for Game 3.