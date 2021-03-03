Damian Lillard Shared Heartbreaking News From Personal Life

It’s always important for sports fans to understand that athletes don’t just deal with problems that pertain to their profession. Damian Lillard reminded fans about this during a very open conversation with Jason Quick of The Athletic.

Despite all his success on the hardwood over the past two years, Lillard has been dealing with issues away from basketball. The All-Star guard revealed that he lost six family members and close friends over the last 18 months.

Lillard believes some fans just don’t take into consideration that NBA players could be struggling with certain matters off the court.

“They think because I make money and people know who I am, and that I play in the NBA, they think that’s just it,” Lillard told Quick. “But it’s been a hard year and a half, man.”

The details that Lillard shared in his interview with Quick were truly heartbreaking.

Last year, Lillard was actually the first person to discover the dead body of his cousin and personal chef. It’s tough to imagine what type of toll that experience can have on one’s mental health.

Lillard also lost his aunt due to cancer and a family friend because of COVID-19.

In recent years, stars like DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love and Karl-Anthony Towns have done their part to raise awareness for athletes’ mental health. Hopefully, this recent story from Lillard will help spread that message.