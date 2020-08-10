Damian Lillard Has Brutally Honest Message For Skip Bayless

It’s safe to say Damian Lillard is not a fan of Skip Bayless.

The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard had a brutally honest message for the Fox Sports 1 hot take artist on Monday afternoon.

Bayless said on Monday morning that he isn’t buying “Dame Time.” The Blazers star missed two key free throws against the Clippers over the weekend. He then got into it with Paul George and Patrick Beverley on social media.

I’m still not buying “Dame Time” and apparently the Clippers aren’t either. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 10, 2020

Lillard clapped back at Bayless on Twitter on Monday afternoon. He said the Fox Sports 1 host is a “joke.”

“I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect,” Lillard said on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect 🤡 https://t.co/do0yxFgUju — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

Lillard is certainly not the only NBA player to have an issue with Bayless, but he’s one of the few to make that clear publicly.

The Portland Trail Blazers star surely won’t be losing any fans for his comment. Instead, he might gain some.

Portland is 33-39 and set to play the Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Blazers are currently 0.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.