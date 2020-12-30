Damian Lillard Thinks He Knows Why There’s Been So Many Blowouts

The NBA season is still very young, but there have been a concerning amount of blowouts over the past week. There’s no equation that’ll solve this issue for the league, however, Damian Lillard does have an interesting theory as to why we’re not seeing many close games.

Lillard believes teams are struggling to create their own energy. Unlike the bubble, NBA teams are playing at their home arenas without fans there to help give them a boost when things get rough. That could be an issue for a lot of players around the league.

“I don’t think nobody has said it, but it probably has something to do with the environment we’re playing in,” Lillard said. “Now we’re in these big arenas with no fans, and there’s a quick turnaround from last season. Some people are still getting their mind into the season. Others are looking around like ‘Man, we need to create our own energy.’ There’s no true energy in the building.”

"We gotta create our own energy." Why are there so many blowouts? @Dame_Lillard thinks not having fans this season is part of it. pic.twitter.com/eWEXQ6KNtr — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 29, 2020

Lillard certainly makes a strong argument as to why there are so many blowouts across the league.

Creating energy doesn’t seem to be an issue for Lillard, who has scored over 30 points in back-to-back games.

On Monday, the Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers in large part because of Lillard. He finished with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.

The Trail Blazers will be on the court later tonight to face the Clippers. We’ll see if Lillard and the rest of the crew will be ready to go against another title-contending roster.